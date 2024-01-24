NLEX opens exit ramp in Meycauayan, Bulacan

CLARK FREEPORT—NLEX Corporation and the City of Meycauayan have officially opened the new F. Raymundo Exit in Barangay

Pandayan for Class 1 vehicles and completed the widening of the Meycauayan Northbound Exit Ramp.

“We are positive that these will improve our motorists travel experience now that they have an additional and alternative route going to the eastern portions of the City of Meycauayan and Marilao,” NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi Bautista said.

The completed projects are seen to ease the traffic at NLEX Meycauayan area, especially during peak hours and holidays.

The new F. Raymundo Exit is only accessible for Class 1 vehicles but is expected to cater to class 2 and 3 vehicles once the Meycauayan LGU completes the widening and upgrading works at F. Raymundo and Antonio streets.

The new exit will serve as an alternate route for vehicles bound for Iba/Camalig, Metrogate, Lias, Lambakin, and Pantoc,

F. Raymundo and Antonio Streets will be “one-way” streets serving east-bound traffic only.

This is expected to reduce volume at the Meycauayan interchange and make traffic flow more organized.

The additional lane in Meycauayan Northbound Exit ramp will serve as the new dedicated lane for Malhacan-bound vehicles while the leftmost and middle lanes will be assigned for those going to Iba/Camalig, providing additional space for the high volume of trucks going to the industrial areas.

Under a traffic management cooperation agreement, NLEX and the City of Meycauayan will join forces in manning the area with traffic personnel and marshals.

In July 2023, NLEX commissioned a traffic mobility and decongestion study which showed that the rapid economic growth in the city brings high demand for traffic.

The expansion of the northbound exit ramp and construction of the new F. Raymundo exit were listed as some of the traffic solutions that can help provide immediate relief in the congestion in NLEX Meycauayan.

“I am glad that in the literal sense, NLEX is already a partner in our road to progress as they keep up with industry demands as the artery for our city’s access to the wider trade and markets,” City of Meycauayan Mayor Henry Villarica said.

The tollway company said it consistently looks for ways to boost safety and convenience of its motorists.

Several projects were done to address the increasing traffic demand of the city including opening of additional exits at Barangay Libtong Northbound and Barangay Pandayan Southbound and the expansion of the southbound toll plaza, the tollway firm said.

In 2021, a portion of NLEX right-of-way was used to open the two-lane Meycauayan East Service Road connecting Libtong in Meycauayan City and Lawang Bato in Valenzuela City which was then extended to Marilao in 2022, providing alternative routes going in and out of Valenzuela, Meycauayan and Marilao.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).