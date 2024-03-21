NLEX prepares for Holy Week exodus

CLARK FREEPORT—NLEX Corporation will be on full alert from March 22 to April 1 to manage the anticipated 10 percent increase in traffic volume during the Holy Week.

With 1,500 traffic, toll and system personnel in full force, NLEX said it will reactivate the "Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko" (SMSK) motorist assistance program.

The tollway firm said this is to ensure that motorists are given assistance as they head to the provinces.

Motorists going north via NLEX, SCTEX and NLEX Connector are advised to avoid traveling during peak hours for a more convenient expressway experience.

“We are encouraging our motorists to plan their trips well and travel during non-peak times to avoid possible delays caused by the influx of travelers,” Luigi L. Bautista, NLEX Corporation President and General Manager, said.

The surge of travelers heading north is anticipated starting 10 am of March 27 until 2 pm of March 28.

For Manila-bound vehicles, high volume traffic is expected from 4 pm to 11 pm of March 30 and from 2pm of March 31 to 8am of April 1.

To manage traffic effectively, NLEX said it will deploy additional personnel in high volume areas including the fuel stations.

Incident response teams, tow trucks, and fire trucks will also be dispatched for prompt response to emergencies, the NLEX Corporation said.

Additional traffic signage will be installed to better guide its motorists, the firm added.

For the duration of the SMSK, road works and lane closures along NLEX, SCTEX and NLEX Connector will be suspended except for areas where safety repairs will be necessary.

The safety repair of the Canumay Overpass was fast tracked to complete major works before Holy Week and to secure availability of all lanes under the bridge during this period.

Free towing service to the nearest exit will also be available for class 1 vehicles from 6 am of March 22 until 6 am of March 25, 6 am of March 27 to 6 am of March 29, and 6 am of March 30 until 6 am of April 1.

NLEX has implemented decongestion projects in Meycauayan Northbound to help ease the expected traffic surge this coming holy week.

The new F. Raymundo Northbound Exit in Brgy. Pandayan serves as an alternate route for class 1 vehicles going to the eastern portions of Meycauayan and Marilao.

The e additional lane at Meycauayan Northbound Exit ramp is now being used as the new dedicated lane for Malhacan-bound vehicles while the leftmost and middle lanes are assigned for those going to Iba/Camalig, providing additional space for the high volume of trucks going to the industrial areas.

Another decongestion effort is the expansion of the SCTEX ramp from Tarlac going to NLEX in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

An additional lane for vehicles coming from SCTEX going NLEX is being constructed and major works will be completed before Holy Week.

This will be opened to help improve the traffic flow in the area especially during peak hours.

“We are hoping that these decongestion projects, alongside with other measures, will contribute to a more manageable traffic flow this Holy Week,” said Bautista.

NLEX Corporation said the construction of Candaba 3rd Viaduct is now in full swing.

Expected to be completed by November 2024, the current Candaba Viaduct will be expanded to three lanes with inner and outer shoulders in each direction.

NLEX appealed for the cooperation and patience of the motorists.

“As we expect a huge number of vehicles, we appeal to the public for extra patience, cooperation, and discipline. For our part, NLEX will maximize its assets to ensure managed traffic flow, but for a hassle-free travel, make sure that you are in good fit before you drive, observe proper distancing and follow traffic regulations. Also, have your cars and RFID checked ahead of your trip,” Bautista said.

The tollway company also advised motorists to get their Easytrip RFID for faster toll transaction.

It also reminded RFID users to ensure that they have sufficient load to avoid inconvenience.

To complement the on-ground efforts, NLEX Corporation’s social media accounts @NLEXexpressways and hotline (02) 1-35000 will remain accessible 24/7 for any concerns alongside with regular traffic updates and live traffic streaming of key areas on Facebook.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.