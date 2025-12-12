NLEX provides eye care services for bus drivers

NLEX Corporation, in partnership with the Nagkakaisang Samahan Ng Panlalawigang Bus ng Pilipinas Inc. (NSNPBPI), held the last part of its long-running corporate social responsibility initiative, the “See Clearly, Drive Safely” eye care program on Friday, November 12, 2025.

At least 71 bus drivers from Baliwag Transit, Inc., Golden Bee Transport, Genesis Transport Service, Inc., Saulog Transit Inc., Victory Liner, Inc., Bataan Transit Co. Inc., Luzon Cisco Transport, Inc., Pangasinan Five Star Bus Company, Inc., and Metrolink Bus Corporation, received free eye check-ups, visual accuracy examination, and refraction tests conducted by a licensed optometrist.

Free reading and prescription eyeglasses were also provided to participants in need.

Part of NLEX’s Mission Road Safety campaign, the program emphasizes the crucial role of good vision in promoting safer travel for motorists.

“Clear vision is the first step toward safe driving. Our ‘See Clearly, Drive Safely’ program is more than just eye screening; it’s a direct investment in the health of our key stakeholders and, ultimately, the safety and reliability of the journeys of every commuter. Kapag malinaw ang mata, malayo sa disgrasya” said Luis S. Reñon, president and general manager of NLEX Corporation.

Rosalio Lupio, a bus driver from Victory Liner Inc., shared how the program has made an impact on him and his fellow drivers.

For NSNPBPI Executive Director Alex Yague, the program has been crucial in encouraging member drivers to prioritize good eyesight for their safety on the road.

Since 2017, the program has benefited nearly a thousand transport drivers from NSNPBPI and NLEX-SCTEX host communities, reinforcing NLEX’s commitment to protect the lives of all road users and promote road safety as a shared responsibility.