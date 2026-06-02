NLEX, prov'l gov't bolster disaster preparedness

NLEX Corporation and the Provincial Government of Pampanga are working together to strengthen disaster resilience in the province.

Some 40 participants from different departments, including the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, and the Provincial Health Office, attended a two-day Policy-Making on Disaster Management Workshop, facilitated by the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF).

The primary goal of the session was to identify critical safety gaps and ensure that the province’s disaster management protocols are robust enough to protect residents during a disaster.

Pampanga has demonstrated resilience through various natural events in its history, including the 1990 earthquake and the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption.

"Pampanga serves as one of the vital links between Metro Manila and Central and Northern Luzon. Through this initiative, we aim to help strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities while maintaining the reliability of this vital transport corridor that supports regional growth and connectivity," said NLEX President Luis S. Reñon.

Second District Board Member Claire Lim said the safety of her constituents and the protection of their homes are important.

"In situations where the lives and livelihoods of Kapampangans are at stake, we welcome this help because even if we are resilient, we still need outside assistance," she said.

First District Board Member Cherry Manalo also expressed her gratitude for the collaboration and the dedication of the provincial staff.

"We are grateful to NLEX and PDRF for helping upskill our frontliners. This workshop demonstrates our shared commitment to strengthening the province’s disaster management and ensuring we are better prepared to protect every Kapampangan," she said.

PDRF Director Arnel Capili said "a proactive mindset is key to saving lives, stating that true disaster management must strike a balance between immediate response and long-term climate change adaptation."

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).