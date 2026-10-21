NLEX reminds motorists to observe traffic rules

The NLEX Corporation said it continues pavement repair and maintenance along the NLEX and SCTEX to preserve road quality and provide motorists with safer, smoother journeys.

Recent pavement repairs have been completed in Marilao, Sta. Rita, Balintawak, and Tabang, while work continues in Bocaue.

Similar maintenance activities are undertaken in other sections of the expressway network, the tollway company said.

The works include mill-and-pave activities, which involve removing portions of the existing pavement and replacing them with new asphalt to restore the road surface.

NLEX officials said the maintenance works are being managed to minimize disruption to motorists

“Regular pavement maintenance is an important part of preserving the quality and durability of our expressways. By addressing pavement wear and tear and carrying out the necessary repairs, we help maintain reliable road conditions and support safer travel for our motorists,” said NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon.

The tollway firm reminded motorists to observe traffic signs, follow speed limits, and exercise caution when passing through work zones.

NLEX Corporation added that it will provide advisories through its official social media channels to keep motorists informed of ongoing works and help guide their travel.

For assistance and inquiries, motorists may contact the NLEX hotline at 1-35000. Customer assistance is also available 24/7 through NLEX Corporation’s official social media channels.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).