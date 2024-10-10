NLEX renovates NOLCOM chapel

CLARK FREEPORT -- NLEX Corporation has renovated the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Tarlac City as part of its commitment to social responsibility for its neighboring communities.

NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi Bautista said this is the corporation's "way of showing gratitude for the unparalleled service of the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to the people and the country."

Built in the 1960s, the chapel has been a shelter for Catholic uniformed personnel and nearby communities, especially during times of disaster.

NLEX Corporation said it recognizes the profound impact the chapel has had on the lives of those who have served to uphold peace and stability, particularly in the Northern and Central Luzon regions where the expressway traverses.

The tollway company pledged to undertake its renovation without hesitation.

NOLCOM Deputy Commander Commo Karl A. Decapia PN thanked NLEX Corporation and all the people behind the project.

The chapel repair is part of the NOLCOM refurbishment project led by NLEX.

Last year, NLEX, with partner construction firms, completed the renovation of the NOLCOM transient facility.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).