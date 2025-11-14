NLEX road improvements to decongest traffic

NLEX Corporation has been clearing and regrading the road shoulders from the Harbor Link Interchange to Marilao to improve mobility and road safety along the busy corridor during peak travel periods.

Covering approximately 10,000 linear meters in both directions, the project involved removing accumulated sand, grass, and debris to maximize space.

It is also expected to restore proper cross-slope for improved rainwater drainage.

The tollway firm also disclosed the adding of a 150-mm base course in select areas to provide a more stable and smoother surface.

“By clearing and upgrading the shoulders, stalled vehicles can be moved quickly for assistance or repair, while minor incidents can be cleared faster—allowing traffic to return to normal more quickly,” NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon said.

He added that the improved shoulders may also be used by vehicles in exceptional cases of heavy congestion, under the supervision of patrol crews.

Emphasizing the crucial role of road shoulders in maintaining safety and traffic efficiency, NLEX reminded motorists that parking, idling, or using the shoulder lane as a rest area is strictly prohibited.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).