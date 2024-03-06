NLEX shifts to e-vehicle fleet

CLARK FREEPORT — The NLEX Corporation said that it has acquired six electric vehicles.

The tollway firm said it is shifting to e-vehicle fleet to reduce the carbon footprint of its expressway operations.

NLEX said that eight more e vehicles are expected to be delivered to the company this month.

“Electric vehicles create a lower carbon footprint over the course of their lifetime compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The transition to electric vehicles for company vehicles, which we started last year, is an impactful way to integrate sustainability into our day- to-day operations,” NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said.

The firm said that an EV charging station is being built in its Sta. Rita office in Bulacan.

It is targeted to be completed by next month while another charging station will be built in its Balintawak office by the 3rd quarter of this year.

The EV stations will use solar energy capable of charging an e-vehicle battery from 0 percent to 85 percent in only 40 minutes.

NLEx said these initiatives are part of NLEX’s efforts to do more for its motorists and the environment.

The company added that this improves the company’s operational efficiency and promotes sustainability.

NLEX said this is also in line with the Metro Pacific Group’s commitment to help the Philippines meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals particularly UNSDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

Shifting to an e-vehicle fleet is also part of NLEX’s sustainability efforts as an ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), ISO 50001 (Energy Management System) and Integrated Management System (IMS) certified company.

“This year, we will also broaden the use of renewable and solar energy in our premises, and we will execute even the simplest greening initiatives we possibly can, to contribute to a cleaner and sustainable future,” Bautista said.

Aside from the use of electric vehicles, the company also advances its use of solar power roofing.

NLEX said it is also using a solar perimeter lighting system in the parking areas of its offices.

The solar system is targeted to be completed by the 3rd quarter of this year.

The tollway company said it aims to reduce electricity consumption by using solar energy in its workplace.

Three NLEX technical shelters are now being run by solar energy.

Telecoms systems are installed in these shelters, allowing functionality of NLEX’s phones and intercoms in case of a power outage.

The corporation also mentioned the construction of the four rainwater recovery systems in Dolores, Dinalupihan, Floridablanca, Mabiga, Clark North and South.

These can store and repurpose approximately 81,000 liters of water each that are being used in SCTEX areas.

The firm said that 10,067 trees were planted last year through its Greening the NLEX program.

NLEX added that 28.57 tons of residual waste was reduced through its strict implementation of proper waste segregation and prohibition of single-used plastics inside its premises and corporate activities it has conducted.

This year, the company said it has committed to planting another 10,000 more trees as part of this continuing program.

“There is no effort too small in trying to make a change in our environment. Even simple waste segregation makes a huge impact in rescuing our planet. We at NLEX assure the public that we will continue our journey towards a greener tomorrow,” Bautista said.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).