NLEX to provide toll rebate for San Fernando-Pulilan stretch

Motorists using the San Fernando–Pulilan stretch of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will receive toll rebates starting Wednesday, September 2, as flooding caused by Habagat rains continues to affect several parts of Central Luzon.

NLEX Corporation said the toll rebate, covering both northbound and southbound lanes, will take effect at 12 noon on September 2. It will remain in place until all lanes along the affected stretch are passable to all classes of vehicles.

The move follows a directive from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), aimed to ease the burden of motorists affected by flooding in San Simon and Tulaoc, amid elevated water levels in the Pampanga River.

The recent flooding was aggravated by the overflowing of the Pampanga River, which affected the area’s capacity to discharge excess water.

Under the toll relief, rebates will be credited directly to motorists’ RFID accounts the day after their toll passage.

NLEX said it has also deployed emergency response, maintenance, traffic management, engineering and customer service teams, along with pumping equipment and sandbags, to address water accumulation, assist motorists and manage traffic in affected areas.

The tollway firm added that it is coordinating with the DOTr, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), Philippine Coast Guard, and local government units in Pampanga to support the ongoing response.

The expressway operator vowed to monitor the situation and work with government partners to restore normal road conditions as soon as possible.

Non-RFID users are encouraged to have an RFID installed to facilitate toll transactions and avail of the rebate.

Motorists may check NLEX Corporation’s official Facebook page for details.