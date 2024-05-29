NLEX toll hike okayed

CLARK FREEPORT — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has authorized the implementation of the 2nd tranche of the approved NLEX 2018 and 2020 consolidated petitions for periodic toll adjustments effective June 4, 2024.

Under the new toll fee matrix, motorists traveling anywhere within the open system will pay an additional ?5 for Class 1 vehicles (regular cars and SUVs), ?14 for Class 2 vehicles (buses and small trucks), and ?17 for Class 3 vehicles.

The open system is from Balintawak, Caloocan City to Marilao, Bulacan while closed system covers the portion between Bocaue, Bulacan and Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga and Subic-Tipo.

Those traveling the NLEX end-to-end between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will pay an additional ?27 for Class 1, ?68 for Class 2 and ?81 for Class 3 vehicles.

The additional rates, which followed strict compliance with regulatory procedures and underwent thorough review, are part of the approved periodic adjustments of NLEX due in 2019 and 2021.

The increase was deferred and divided into two tranches to help curb the inflationary strains and ease the impact on the users of the expressway.

TRB has authorized the implementation of the 1st tranche or 50% of the approved toll adjustments last May 25, 2023.

From 2018 to 2020, the company said it has embarked on numerous infrastructure and enhancement projects to improve motorists’ safety and convenience.

Some of the projects completed are the San Fernando North-Bound exit expansion, Meycauayan North-Bound and Balintawak South-Bound drainage enhancements, San Simon and Sta. Rita Bridge retrofitting, Mindanao signalization, Mapulang Lupa Pedestrian/Tricycle Overpassconstruction, Toll system and equipment, roadway lighting and signage upgrade.

NLEX said it has invested in major expansion and enhancement projects that are vital to the country’s economic growth and convenience of the motorists.

The tollway firm said this is part of its commitment to support the government’s call for the private sector to take part in nation-building.

This year, NLEX opened the new F. Raymundo Exit in Meycauayan and widened the Meycauayan northbound exit ramp as part of its traffic decongestion program.

The tollway company is also set to complete the Candaba Third Viaduct which will expand the five-kilometer bridge.

Being a reliable link between Metro Manila and the provinces in Central and North Luzon, this will ensure the safe transport of people and unhampered delivery of essential goods and services in the region.

The first two-kilometer section of the NLEX-C5 link from NLEX Mindanao toll plaza to Quirino Highway in Novaliches is set to begin construction by the third quarter of 2024.

Another major project is the NLEX San Fernando to SCTEX Spur in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Once completed, expressway road capacity will be expanded from the existing 2x2 lanes to 3x3 lanes in each direction.

The project also includes the installation of roadway lighting from NLEX San Fernando to Sta. Ines for added safety.

Nlex also cited the reconfiguration of Mexico as a full diamond interchange to accommodate the increase in volume of vehicles in the area.