NLEX vows to speed up flood-control measures

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), owner and operator of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), on Tuesday said it recognizes the difficulties faced by motorists.

The tollway firm said it will continue working with national and local agencies to speed up flood-prevention measures and restore reliable travel through the affected NLEX corridor.

The company said it is closely coordinating with the Department of Transportation, Toll Regulatory Board and other government agencies to assess immediate measures and support motorists affected by days of Habagat rains and rising water levels in the Pampanga River.

As part of a permanent solution to recurring flooding in the San Simon segment of NLEX, the MPTC said it will raise the northbound and southbound pavements in Tulaoc, San Simon, Pampanga once the Tulaoc Bridge elevation is completed.

Earlier, Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda said the flooding reflects a broader drainage problem across the province, with water backing up because downstream areas like Macabebe and Masantol are already full and floodwater cannot readily discharge toward Manila Bay.

The MPTC also shared the observations of Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon that the sheer volume of water brought by the southwest monsoon overwhelmed the system.

In a media interview, the DPWH chief acknowledged that pumping alone would not solve the problem as the water would simply flow back.