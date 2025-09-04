“No cases filed vs Punsalan”: lawyer

The legal counsel of San Simon Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr. has clarified on Thursday, September 4, that no charges were filed against the mayor.

Lawyer Raymond Viray said this served as the basis for the petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus, which the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 granted on September 2, 2025.

“Wala pong naka-file na kaso sa korte. Iyon nga po ang itinanong namin dahil ang sinasabi ng batas ay kahit sinong tao, hindi lang si mayor, kung mahuli ng walang warrant of arrest ay meron lamang 36 hours para magfile ng kaso sa husgado. Pinalampas namin ‘yung 36 hours pero walang naifile na kaso kaya nagfile kami ng issuance of Writ of Habeas Corpus,” Viray said.

He added that no court order justified the detention of Punsalan and six others.

Following his release, Punsalan immediately resumed office on Thursday, and he was welcomed at the municipal hall by supporters.

Viray said the mayor’s return to office was in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Code.

“Ang vice mayor ay nag-assume based on a temporary vacancy. Ngayon na wala nang temporary vacancy, kailangan lang niyang magsumite ng sulat sa Sangguniang Bayan, which he did, kaya nakabalik na siya sa puwesto,” Viray said.

Punsalan and his group were arrested by agents of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Clark Freeport in August this year for allegedly accepting bribe money.