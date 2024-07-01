No casualty during Apung Iru feast

APALIT — This municipality logged zero casualties during the three-day celebration of the feast of its patron, Saint Peter the Apostle or Apung Iru.

This was confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel German Pascua, this town’s chief of police, yesterday, July 1.

He said that one boat sank during the second day, June 29, but it was still in the bay and the passengers were able to get out safely.

“Wala pa naman sila sa libad noon. Habang sumasakay sila, naoverload yata nila kaya unti-unting lumubog pero nakalabas naman lahat bago lumubog,” Pascua said.

Mayor Oscar “Jun” Tetangco expressed gratitude to the local police, organizers and the residents for the safe celebration of the town’s religious tradition.

He recognized the efforts of the fiesta committee, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and its municipal counterpart.

“Ang pinaka-importante, walang nawalang buhay sa mga kapara nating deboto ngayong taon,” Tetangco said.

In recent years, accidents during the fiesta celebration have resulted in the deaths of devotees and pilgrims.

Since the pandemic, at least four people have died while the fluvial parade was ongoing.

The fatalities included three kids, who were electrocuted in 2022 and a teenager who drowned in 2023.