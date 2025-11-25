"No double taxation" in quarry ops: Capil

Porac Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil on Monday (November 24) denied allegations of double taxation in the fees imposed by the municipal government on quarry operations in the town.

The mayor issued the statement after haulers and quarry operators in the town stopped operations.

“I just assumed office last July 1. Almost five months pa lang ako. Dinatnan na lang natin ang collection system at atin lang tinuloy,” Capil said through the local media.

He stressed that the quarry operation in the town is in order.

The mayor even denied the allegations of the Association of Porac Sand and Gravel Quarry Operators Inc..

Capil said the municipal government has not issued any order to stop quarry operations.

“Sila po ang kusang loob na nag-stop ng operation. Ang mga quarry operators ang kusang nagsara base sa pinalabas nilang statement. Base sa records namin, halos lahat ng quarry ay nag-ooperate, at wala po tayong ipininasarang operator,” the mayor added.

The Association of Porac Sand and Gravel Quarry Operators Inc. announced in a November 21 statement that its members voluntarily shut down operations due to what they described as "pressure, excessive taxation, and inconsistent municipal processes" under the current administration.

The group said that the "continued pressure from the local executive, particularly in the release of municipal clearances needed to legally continue operations.”

“We did not receive any letter of complaint. Kaya alam namin na maganda ang takbo ng operasyon," Capil however replied.

The mayor also said that the issue of double taxation is unfounded as any effort to change the regulatory fees is still being deliberated in the Sangguniang Bayan of Porac.

“In hearing pa po ang aming mga ordinance. Para walang maabala na negosyo lalo na sa quarry habang dinidinig ito, status quo muna," Capil said.