No fishing ban yet amid oil spill; BFAR

It urged fisherfolk to promptly report any oil slick sighting, avoid contaminated areas, use personal protective equipment when necessary, immediately harvest shellfish or fish in the surrounding area, and prevent further contamination by maintaining proper waste disposal and regular boat maintenance.

The BFAR assured fisheries stakeholders and the general consuming public that it is actively working with the oil spill task force composed of the Philippine Coast Guard, Office of the Civil Defense, Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health, and Department of Interior and Local Government in mitigating any potential impact on marine life and public health, particularly in the areas of Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite and Metro Manila.

The task force is working closely with the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute, the Philippine Space Agency and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

On Monday, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos met with local officials from the cities of Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, Navotas, Manila, Cavite, Pampanga, Bulacan and Bataan to assess the possible impacts of the oil spill.

During the joint emergency meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council at the National Economic and Development Authority regional office in this city, he said the national government will provide help to local government units that might be affected by the oil spill.

“I have talked to the President. Let's not be worried too much. He said the reports should continue every day and rest assured the national government will help. That is his message,” he said.

For his part, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda emphasized the need for daily situational reports to maintain accurate records for immediate response and timely provision of assistance to affected Kapampangans.

“Especially here in Pampanga, with 23,000 hectares of fish ponds, it is critical for us leaders to determine the appropriate time to declare emergency harvesting to avoid potential losses for our fish pond owners,” he said.

He appealed to the national government to continue guiding them to ensure that they are on the right track.

The BFAR said that if the oil spill reaches Pampanga, the fish industry in potentially affected areas, including Lubao, Macabebe, and Sasmuan, could face an estimated loss of ₱45-million monthly.