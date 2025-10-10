No ghost projects in San Luis: Mayor

San Luis Mayor Jayson Sagum on Thursday denied claims that there are “ghost" flood control projects in the municipality.

Sagum said there are four flood control projects in San Luis, all of which have been completed according to standard design plans.

“Cleared kami dito, walang multo dito,” the mayor said.

He also reminded the public not to rely solely on the transparency boards posted at project sites, which indicate target completion dates.

“Minsan kasi namimisinterpret ng mga tao kapag tinignan nila ang tarpaulin, may completion date na nakalagay tapos sasabihin wala pang nagagawa. Minsan kasi suspended ang project for various reasons. Ang importante, hindi pa nakakakolekta ng bayad ang contractor, ibig sabihin hindi ‘yun ghost project,” the mayor explained.

Sagum and his wife, Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, have recently made headlines over their alleged familial ties with embattled EddMari Construction and Trading.

The mayor earlier said they are not affected by the false reports, stressing that they have a ‘clear conscience.’

He explained that his relation to the construction company’s owner, Edgardo Sagum, is only in the fifth degree of consanguinity and not prohibited by law.