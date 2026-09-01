No man can put a good person down

We have seen hundreds of success stories of ordinary people who became vloggers and influencers from all over the country. There are the likes of Ka Mangyan, Lenie Alcayro, and even fellow Kapampangans who have made it big, such as Teacher Karla, the Manalo Twins, Mak Mariano, and many more. Undoubtedly, becoming social media stars has given them the opportunity to earn a viable income from vlogging, build their own houses, and buy their own cars. Because of this, many of us aspire to follow suit and eventually earn from views, sponsorships, and endorsements.

I am probably one of the many people who started watching Team Ryzza videos because I take pride in Ryzza's mom speaking Kapampangan and cooking dishes that we Kapampangans are famously known for and deeply proud of. I have seen how their cooking and eating vlogs slowly became staples among viewers. What is even more noteworthy is that they openly acknowledge their gradual success as something that can help ease the burden on Ryzza Mae, who has long been perceived as the family's sole provider.

It must be Facebook's algorithm at work because, as I avidly watched Team Ryzza's videos, another novice vlogger began appearing on my feed, creating what he called "parody" versions of Team Ryzza's content. What I found questionable about these imitations was how quickly they were released, often just a few hours after Team Ryzza uploaded their original videos. Admittedly, these imitation videos brought him more viewers, greater exposure, and increased social media engagement.

The issue became more controversial when the other vlogger reportedly had the nerve to block Team Ryzza and some of its family members after receiving private messages informing him that they were offended by his parody videos. He even became defensive, insisting that he was merely creating imitations and had no intention of hurting or offending anyone.

I had been holding back from sharing my thoughts on this issue. However, after watching several videos showcasing Team Ryzza's efforts to share their blessings through relief operations for our cabalens in Pampanga, I felt that this was the right opportunity to express my views on the "parody" issue. I noticed that many of Team Ryzza's followers were leaving comments asking whether the other vlogger would even dare to do what Team Ryzza is doing now.

I want to begin my argument with the fact that Team Ryzza started from zero. Some may argue that they already had a slight advantage because of Ryzza Mae's popularity, much like Mommy Grace Tanfelix, who started her cooking vlogs with snippets of her son Miguel appearing in some of her videos. Nevertheless, the fact remains that they developed their own themes, style, and identity in vlogging. Those are things they can genuinely claim as their own. Being unique and establishing your own flair are among the keys to thriving in social media, especially when you are competing with thousands of content creators online.

His argument that he was merely creating "parody" versions of Team Ryzza's content may be accepted, and perhaps even forgiven. However, what I did not appreciate was his attitude and apparent lack of gratitude for having benefited from content that was already trending, namely Team Ryzza's videos, which had gained a substantial following at the time. He should not compare himself to Michael V. and the parody works he created on Bubble Gang. Michael V. had already established his own identity and reputation long before doing those imitations. Even the name of his group, "Team Rice Pa," appears to be derived from the original Team Ryzza. In my opinion, he could have simply apologized for offending Team Ryzza and thanked them for inspiring content that allowed him to gain attention. Instead, he became defensive, displayed what many perceived as rude behavior, and later created a new character depicting a "tiyanak," which, given the circumstances and the surrounding issues, many found even more insulting.

Lastly, I firmly believe that no one can truly put down a genuinely good person. Ryzza Mae's mother comes across as a simple, kind, and generous individual. Whatever success she and her children are experiencing today may well be a reward for her good heart and sincere intentions. At the end of the day, when one's actions are motivated by kindness rather than self-interest, blessings tend to follow. If you start with good intentions and use your success to help others, God has a way of multiplying those blessings and using you as an instrument to share them with those in need.