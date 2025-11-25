NO MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

It's not mission impossible: to strengthen the Philippines’ place in the global digital economy, set new benchmarks for sustainable growth, build a digital backbone that empowers businesses, attract investments and support a more resilient Philippines.

For BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), to power the country's digital future and advance it's digital competitiveness, drive innovation, open doors to global investment and create long-term opportunities for the economy is more than just a mission. It's a foresight to bring the future today: the VITRO...

Partnering with PLDT Group, BDO backs VITRO Santa Rosa (VSR), the Philippines’ first AI-ready hyperscale data center.

The VSR is capable of delivering up to 50MW of power, 4,500 racks, advanced cooling technologies, and globally recognized certifications – making it a prime destination for global hyperscalers and top tier digital players.

VSR is part of VITRO’s nationwide network of data centers, which power mission-critical operations ranging from online banking and e-commerce to cloud services. Engineered for resilience, these facilities run 24/7 even during natural disasters or power interruptions, ensuring seamless business continuity.

What sets VITRO apart is its robust digital ecosystem where global and local enterprises, cloud service providers, and the public sector are securely hosted and interconnected.

Operational since July 2024, the facility is now home to telecom providers, enterprises, and global cloud technology companies. It sets a new standard for secure, high-performance, AI-ready infrastructure in the Philippines.

VSR is a fulfillment of PLDT Group Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan’s vision of building world-class data centers ---a declaration of intent, according to VITRO Inc. President and CEO Victor S. Genuino, that benefits the digital life of every Filipino.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. lauded the advent of the facility: