NO MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

It's not mission impossible: to strengthen the Philippines’ place in the global digital economy, set new benchmarks for sustainable growth, build a digital backbone that empowers businesses, attract investments and support a more resilient Philippines.
For BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), to power the country's digital future and advance it's digital competitiveness, drive innovation, open doors to global investment and create long-term opportunities for the economy is more than just a mission. It's a foresight to bring the future today: the VITRO...
Partnering with PLDT Group, BDO backs VITRO Santa Rosa (VSR), the Philippines’ first AI-ready hyperscale data center.
The VSR is capable of delivering up to 50MW of power, 4,500 racks, advanced cooling technologies, and globally recognized certifications – making it a prime destination for global hyperscalers and top tier digital players.
VSR is part of VITRO’s nationwide network of data centers, which power mission-critical operations ranging from online banking and e-commerce to cloud services. Engineered for resilience, these facilities run 24/7 even during natural disasters or power interruptions, ensuring seamless business continuity.
What sets VITRO apart is its robust digital ecosystem where global and local enterprises, cloud service providers, and the public sector are securely hosted and interconnected.
Operational since July 2024, the facility is now home to telecom providers, enterprises, and global cloud technology companies. It sets a new standard for secure, high-performance, AI-ready infrastructure in the Philippines.
VSR is a fulfillment of PLDT Group Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan’s vision of building world-class data centers ---a declaration of intent, according to VITRO Inc. President and CEO Victor S. Genuino, that benefits the digital life of every Filipino.
No less than President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. lauded the advent of the facility:
“The inauguration of VITRO Sta. Rosa signals the country’s readiness to attract the world’s largest technology companies and showcase our regional competitiveness in the digital space. More than that, this technological development is an investment in the future of every Filipino.”
Dubbed the backbone of the country’s digital economy in the AI era, VSR is a future-ready digital infrastructure seen to push the nation’s digital competitiveness, where BDO plays the vital role of providing strategic financing and banking solutions for the Philippines’ most advanced data center.
“Supporting PLDT’s VITRO Santa Rosa reflects BDO’s commitment to advancing the Philippines’ digital competitiveness. By backing future-ready infrastructure, we are driving innovation, opening doors to global investment and creating long-term opportunities for the economy,” shared Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO Unibank’s Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Banking Group.
BDO has played a pivotal role in the project’s execution, providing a flexible credit facility that allowed VITRO to manage cashflows effectively through the different construction phases.
Beyond financing, BDO has implemented tailored cash management solutions, helping VITRO’s transition from manual to fully digital payment systems, boosting operational efficiency, security, and real-time reconciliation.
Simply, BDO is bringing the VITRO Inc. vision to life and power the country's digital future. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
PLAN C: START THEM YOUNG
Plan A is working hard to make your children’s dreams come true, which shouldn’t have to fade with a wise choice made ahead of time.
Plan B is to secure and keep your children’s dreams alive and achieve their goals even when you’re no longer around or in absence, with a scheme that protects and provides the means for a child to finish school, in the home they grew up in, with whatever they will need to pursue their career aspirations.
Plan C is starting them young with their very first savings account: the BDO Junior Savers.
The BDO Junior Savers account is specially made for kids 0 to 12 years old. This peso savings account is a fun and easy way to learn how to save, see their money grow, and keep it secure.
START WITH AS LITTLE AS P100
Opening a BDO Junior Savers account is simple. Your child only needs P100 to get started, and that’s also the minimum balance to keep it active.
With a savings passbook that feels more like a playful journal, kids can enjoy keeping track of their money. Adding to the fun, BDO introduced Bud, a smart and friendly savings buddy to guide them along the way.
“Bud helps kids understand the joy of saving and make banking simple, easy and fun for our Junior Savers,” says Cora A. Mallillin, Executive Vice President and Branch Banking Group Head.
And the best part: your child’s money isn’t just getting bigger with a BDO Junior Savers account, it’s also safe with the country’s leading bank.
That’s banking with BDO—easy, simple and secure. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)