No oil spill sightings yet in Pampanga: PDRRMO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Monday, August 4, stated that there are no oil spill sightings yet in the coastal waters of Macabebe, Sasmuan, and Lubao.

The PDRRMO reported that Oil Spill Response Teams continue to conduct visual monitoring in coastal barangays near these towns.

“All is well,” the PDRRMO report said. “The team, together with PENRO personnel, conducted Seaborne Patrol surveillance monitoring for possible oil sightings within the vicinity waters off Macabebe to Sasmuan."

The PDRRMO, along with interagency partners, started the installation of organic booms to prevent the possible effects of the spill should it reach Pampanga’s coastal waters.

The booms have been installed in the Mabuanbuan River and Barangay Batang 2nd River, covering approximately 72 meters.

A total of 12 organic booms were installed, the PDRRMO said.

The booms are constructed from organic and recyclable floating materials.

On July 23, 2024, MT Terra Nova was struck by strong currents. The tanker was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel.