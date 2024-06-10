No permits issued to Porac POGO: Mayor

PORAC — Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil has clarified that he did not issue business permits to a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub recently raided by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) last week.

“No Mayor’s Permit was issued to Lucky South Outsourcing 99 for 2024. As a matter of policy, Lucky South was among those establishments in the Negative List of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP),” Capil said on Monday, June 10.

Capil added that Lucky South’s failure to comply with the mandatory requirements resulted in the non-renewal of its Mayor's Permit.

The mayor also said there is an ongoing investigation, based on a prior inspection he ordered, at or about the time of the rescue operation by PAOCC on June 6, 2024.

At least 40 buildings in the POGO complex were issued corresponding Building Permits.

Capil said he condemns "all heinous crimes, forms of torture, and illegal activities clouding what should have been a legitimate business operation.”

He also thanked the PAOCC since the municipality's inspection power is limited.

“Under my watch, peace and order is a top priority. The welfare and well-being of Poraqueños will never be compromised,” Capil said.