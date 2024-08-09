No POGO resurgence in CL: PRO 3 director

CLARK FREEPORT — Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Luzon, assured the public that there will be no resurgence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the seven provinces of Region 3.

He made the assurance during the recent “Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas” organized by the Philippine Information Agency Gitnang Luzon.

Hidalgo said they are strictly following the order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his recent State of the Nation Address to ban POGO in the entire country.

Earlier, illegal POGO firms were raided by the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in Bamban in Tarlac and in Porac in Pampanga.

Hidalgo stressed, however, that the police is not directly involved in the monitoring of POGO.

He added that their obligation is to assist and cooperate with local government units and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

In the same event, Hidalgo also denied reports that there are at least 65 killings related to illegal POGO operation in the region

“This is baseless and unfounded,” said Hidalgo, who is set to retire this coming October.

Hidalgo said some of the killings were related to a “casino junket in Manila.”

He added that some of the victims were thrown along the SCTEx.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo said that the more than 13,000 PNP members in the region are prepared for “war against criminality.”

He added that his office also ensures that “the police have sound mental health.”

“Mental health is just as important as physical health,” he added.