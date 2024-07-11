No Pogos in Subic: exec

CLARK FREEPORT—An official from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) assured that there are no Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) in the Freeport.

“Definitely, wala na po,” said SBMA Deputy Administrator John Aquino.

Aquino, along with SBMA Communications Head Armie Llamas and SBMA Seaport Manager Jerome Martinez, were guests at Pampanga Press Club’s KapiHann at Hann Resorts’ Swissotel on on Wednesday, July 10.

“The last one we had was closed days after the Bamban and Porac incidents,” he added.

Aquino said the last Pogo in SBMA, Tele Empire, was shut down by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

“Pagcor has revoked their license and consequent to that, they were advised to pre-terminate their contract of lease with their sub-lessor, and then a cease and desist order was issued,” he said.

The SBMA deputy administrator also shared that prior to the pandemic, several Pogos were operating inside SBMA.

But during the pandemic, Chinese employees returned to China and there were Pogos closed.

“Tele Empire was the last operating Pogo and unfortunately because of developments with respect to operations of Pogo, they were eventually asked to close down,” Aquino said.

SBMA is the operating and implementing arm of the national government for the development of the 670 square kilometer area of Subic Bay Freeport into a self-sustaining tourism, industrial, commercial, financial, and investment center to generate employment opportunities. This area was the former US Naval facility in Subic Bay.