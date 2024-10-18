NO RED TIDE IN CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said shellfish samples collected in Central Luzon are free from the toxic red tide.

Based on Shellfish Bulletin No. 26 Series of 2024 issued October 16, 2024, BFAR said the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Zambales are safe from the water toxin.

Alll types of shellfish gathered from these areas are safe for human consumption, the BFAR said.

Meanwhile, the Paralytic Shellfish Poison was detected in coastal waters of Biliran province, Carigara Bay in Leyte, Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay, Irong-Irong Bay, Zumarrabga Bay and Daram Island in Samar, Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the said areas are not safe for human consumption, BFAR said.

Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking, the agency added.