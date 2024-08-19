No to machismo

I am writing this column in direct disapproval and disgust to the statement made by Senator Robin Padilla during a Senate hearing on August 15 meant to discuss TV networks’ policies in handling cases of sexual abuse, the attention shifted to Padilla due to his controversial statements on sex in marriage last August 15, and I quote:

"Mayroon kang sexual rights sa asawa mo. So halimbawa, hindi mo naman pinipili 'yung ‘in heat’. So paano 'yun kung ayaw ng asawa mo? So wala pong ibang paraan talaga? Para ma-ano 'yung lalaki, so paano 'yun, mambabae ka na lang ba?" While Senator Padilla has already expressed his apology on this issue, I cannot hold my silence and anger on this pressing issue.

As a married person myself, I can heavily relate to this matter to the point that I try to reflect on the sexual relationship I share with my husband. It is a known fact that men are very particular with this need, unlike most women who value other things over sex. What I appreciate about my husband is that, at most times, he tries his very best to understand my feelings towards this matter and respect my decision especially when I am not in the so-called "mood". There are times when I am not able to fulfill my obligation to him, but what is important is that he can accept this reality regarding the nature of women.

Marital consent is an essential aspect of any healthy and functional relationship. It serves as the foundation upon which trust, respect, and mutual understanding are built. The importance of consent in marriage cannot be overstated; it is crucial for fostering a partnership where both individuals feel valued, respected, and empowered to express their desires and boundaries. Without explicit consent, the dynamics of the relationship can shift dramatically, leading to feelings of resentment, violation, or even abuse.

Moreover, marital consent is not merely a legal formality but a vital component that influences emotional well-being. When both partners engage in open communication about their needs and limits, they create an environment conducive to emotional intimacy. This transparency allows couples to navigate complex issues together rather than resorting to manipulation or coercion. In this context, consent acts as a safeguard against power imbalances that can arise within relationships.

Additionally, recognizing the significance of marital consent promotes healthier societal norms surrounding relationships. By emphasizing the necessity for mutual agreement in all aspects—be it sexual activity or financial decisions—we challenge outdated notions that may perpetuate inequality or domination within marriages. Education about consensual practices encourages individuals to advocate for their rights while also respecting those of their partners.

Prioritizing marital consent is fundamental for cultivating strong partnerships characterized by equality and respect. As society continues to evolve towards greater recognition of individual autonomy within relationships, acknowledging the importance of consent will ultimately lead to healthier marriages and stronger communities.