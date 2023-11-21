No way but up for Clark

We share the enthusiasm and excitement of Clark International Airport Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Arrey Perez on the development that’s in the pipeline for Clark and its environs.

The planned Clark Entertainment and Events Hub, for instacen, is set to rise on a 30-hectare portion fronting Clark International Airport (CRK) within the civil aviation complex. This is one gargantuan game-changer for the region. With its components including a multi-modal mobility hub, an airport mall, a convention center, and an indoor sports arena with a minimum seating capacity of 30,000, the project is designed to boost tourism, entertainment, sports development, and a healthy lifestyle that will attract travelers from around the globe.

Perez, in a discussion with members of the Central Luzon Media Association (CLMA) Pampanga chapter, emphasized that all of these components are carefully designed to promote sustainable and thriving development in Central Luzon.

The recent recognition of CRK as one of the world’s most beautiful airports in 2023 has spurred the development of this ambitious project. Having earned the prestigious Prix Versailles, the World Architecture and Design Award of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, the airport was globally acclaimed for its exceptional architectural design. This achievement not only highlights the beauty of the airport but also emphasizes its role in improving the living environment and attracting visitors to the region.

The development of the entertainment and events hub is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for sustainable growth in Central Luzon. The project aims to offer diverse services such as hosting international events and sports activities, becoming a premier destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, improving mobility, commercial offerings, and entertainment amenities. The goal is to enhance transportation infrastructure, connectivity, sustainable tourism, and foster economic growth in the region.

The Clark International Airport is already a bustling business hub, serving as an alternative gateway that can accommodate as many as eight million passengers annually. It offers domestic flights to various destinations in the Philippines, as well as international flights to key cities in Asia and the Middle East. With its strategic location, it has the potential to become a major player in the global aviation industry.

In addition to the entertainment and events hub, the Clark International Airport Corporation is also set to enter a joint venture for the Clark National Food Terminal project. This agriculture trading hub, to be built in a 64-hectare portion near CRK, aims to become a key player in food research, quality control, warehousing, food processing, international shipping, marketing services, and trading for local and foreign markets. This significant investment is aligned with the national government’s efforts to boost the country’s agricultural economy and contribute to food security.

The development of the Clark National Food Terminal project will contribute to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural economy in the Philippines in several ways.

First, the establishment of a modern and efficient food terminal will provide local farmers with better access to markets, enabling them to sell their products at fair prices and in larger quantities. This will encourage increased production and investment in agriculture, leading to the overall growth of the sector.

The food terminal will help reduce post-harvest losses by providing proper storage facilities and efficient distribution channels. This will not only benefit local farmers by preserving the quality and freshness of their produce but also improve food security and availability for consumers.

The project will create job opportunities and stimulate economic development in the surrounding areas, supporting the livelihoods of local communities and contributing to the overall growth of the agricultural economy.

The expected benefits for local farmers and the wider food industry include increased income and profitability, improved market access, and greater business opportunities. The terminal will also facilitate value-adding activities such as processing and packaging, as well as promote the use of advanced technologies and best practices in agriculture.

The location of the food trading hub near cargo giants FedEx and UPS, as well as its accessibility to major road networks and an upcoming cargo railway station, positions it as a crucial link in the region's agricultural value chain. It supports the government’s vision to make the Philippines a leading agricultural resource hub in the region and the world, and contributes to the national agenda of prioritizing agricultural development and food security.

Clark's expansive aviation hub presents a wealth of opportunities, centered around its modern airport, upcoming North-South Luzon Commuter Railway, and the connectivity of Subic's seaports via the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, effectively encompassing all modes of transportation. Rather than lamenting lost time, let's focus on the present moment and harness Clark's potential for significant growth and Mr. Perez seems to have found this path. Goodluck, sir.