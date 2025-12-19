No work in government offices on Dec 29, Jan 2

Malacañang has issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 111 suspending Work in all government offices on December 29, 2025 (Monday) and January 2, 2026 (Friday).

The circular, signed on Thursday by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, under the authority of the President, states “in order to provide government employees full opportunity to celebrate New Year's Day activities and to allow them to travel to and from different regions in the country, work in all government offices is hereby suspended on 29 December 2025 (Monday) and 2 January 2026 (Friday).”

Government employees will enjoy a longer break, since January 1, 2026 (New Year’s Day) and December 30, 2025 (Rizal Day) are declared regular holidays.

Aside from these, December 31, 2025 (Last Day of the Year) is also proclaimed a special non-working day.

Frontline agencies involved in the delivery of basic, vital, and health services, as well as those tasked with preparedness and response duties, will remain operational during the said dates, according to the memo.

The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.