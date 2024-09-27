North Phil Expo 2024: Embracing "Tourism and Peace" with Central Luzon’s Rich Cultural and Economic Offerings

The Association of Tourism Officers of Central Luzon (ATOCEL) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated North Phil Expo 2024, taking place from October 18 to 20 at SM City Clark. This year, the event aligns with the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) global initiatives, proudly embracing the theme “Tourism and Peace.” The event underscores the critical role of tourism in fostering peace, cultural understanding, and collaboration among nations.

Visitors to the North Phil Expo 2024 will enjoy a vibrant showcase of the diverse tourism destinations, hotels, airlines, and unique cultural experiences from the provinces of Central Luzon. With the holiday season around the corner, early Christmas shoppers will find an array of unique food products and handicrafts from local traders, offering a perfect blend of shopping and cultural exploration.

A major highlight of this year’s event is the participation of Palawan's Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO), which will bring a taste of Palawan’s rich culture and economic offerings to Central Luzon. This addition further strengthens the Expo’s commitment to showcasing the Philippines’ diverse regions and tourism potentials.

President of ATOCEL, Eliseo Dela Cruz, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating: “The North Phil Expo is not just an exhibition; it is a platform for promoting peace through tourism. We are thrilled to bring together various stakeholders in the tourism industry to showcase the beauty and culture of Central Luzon. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the spirit of tourism and the upcoming holiday season.”

For more information about the North Phil Expo, please contact the PETCO office at (02) 8536 9870 or email at northphilexpo@gmail.com.