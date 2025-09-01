NorthPhil Expo 2025 set at SM City Clark Oct 17-19

The NorthPhil Expo 2025 is set on October 17 to 19, 2025 at SM City Clark, Clark Freeport in Pampanga.

The Association of Tourism Officers of Central Luzon (ATOCEL) said the event is aligned with the UN Tourism’s 2025 theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation."

The group added that the expo aims to spotlight innovative and sustainable tourism initiatives, support local enterprises, and foster collaboration among local government units, private stakeholders, and community-based organizations.

Topbilling NorthPhil Expo 2025 are the provinces of Central Luzon -- Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Bataan, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, and Aurora.

The provinces will present their top destinations, delicacies, crafts, and investment opportunities.

Cebu, Laguna, and the municipalities of El Nido and Coron, along with delegations from Calabarzon and Mimaropa, will also showcase their unique destinations, local products, and services in this year's expo.

The expo will also feature corporate partners who play an important role in supporting and enhancing the event’s activities and offerings.

In addition to the tourism exhibits, there will be booths for traders offering delicacies, specialty foods, and handcrafted products from participating provinces.

For inquiries, please contact the NorthPhil Expo Secretariat at telephone number 85369870 or at northphilexpo@gmail.com