NorthPhil Expo 2026 highlights digital shift, tourism collaboration

The 18th North Philippines Tourism and Travel Expo (NorthPhil Expo 2026) concluded on Sunday, October 25, at SM City Clark, highlighting the role of digital innovation and collaboration in strengthening Philippine tourism.

Carrying the theme “Navigating the Digital Shift to Redesign NextGen Tourism,” the three-day expo brought together tourism groups, local government units, and other industry representatives to promote destinations, local products, and travel experiences.

Department of Tourism (DOT):Region 3 Director Richard Daenos described NorthPhil Expo as the oldest regional travel fair in the country.

He emphasized the event's role in supporting tourism officers who promote destinations to local and international travelers.

Ana Riza Mendoza, chairperson of NorthPhil Expo 2026, said the event’s 18th edition reflected the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in tourism, particularly in responding to inquiries and assisting travelers.

Mendoza, however, stressed the importance of retaining human interaction alongside technological advancements.

“We have to navigate with it,” Mendoza said, referring to AI, adding that the industry must also preserve the role of human guides in tourism services.

Meanwhile, Association of Tourism Officers of Central Luzon President Darmo Escuadro underscored the need to connect tourism products, develop destinations, and other offers to create a more coordinated tourism experience.

He said tourism development should go beyond making products or establishing destinations. Escuadro emphasized the importance of making these offerings complement one another.

Participating provinces and LGUs showcased their destinations, tourism services, local delicacies, arts and crafts, and other products during the October 23 to 25 event.

The expo was organized by the Association of Tourism Officers of Central Luzon, in cooperation with the Philippine Exhibitions and Trade Corporation and DOT Region 3, Tourism Promotions Board, and Angeles City government.

The event aimed to strengthen partnerships among tourism groups while encouraging travelers to explore destinations across the Philippines. |via Tristan Jingco