NorthPhil Expo 2026 to Put Philippine Destinations in the Spotlight in Clark

Philippine destinations, tourism enterprises, and industry stakeholders will gather in Clark for the 18th North Philippines Tourism and Travel Expo (NorthPhil Expo 2026) on October 23–25, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily, at The Event Centre of SM City Clark, Pampanga.

The expo is organized by the Association of Tourism Officers of Central Luzon (ATOCEL) and co-organized and managed by the Philippine Exhibitions and Trade Corporation (PETCO), with the support of the Department of Tourism Region III (DOT Region III), the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), and the City Government of Angeles.

Carrying the theme “Navigating the Digital Shift to Redesign NextGen Tourism,” the three-day event highlights the role of technology and innovation in promoting destinations and transforming how travelers discover and experience the Philippines.

Participating provinces and local government units include Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Palawan, Laguna, and Camiguin. The expo will also feature the Department of Tourism Regional Offices of CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, alongside industry stakeholders Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

Visitors can explore provincial and destination pavilions showcasing travel services, tourism products, local attractions, arts and crafts, souvenirs, and regional delicacies, offering a diverse look at the Philippines’ destinations, culture, and travel experiences.

Further strengthening the event’s industry participation is Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, as the Official Airline Partner. The partnership highlights the importance of air connectivity in making destinations more accessible and supporting tourism development across the country.

Beyond showcasing destinations, NorthPhil Expo 2026 aims to strengthen collaboration among government tourism offices, local government units, private enterprises, and tourism organizations while encouraging travelers to discover more of the Philippines.

With Clark serving as a gateway to Central Luzon and nearby destinations, the expo provides a platform for tourism stakeholders to connect, promote the country’s diverse offerings, and explore innovative approaches to the future of Philippine tourism.

NorthPhil Expo 2026 runs from October 23 to 25, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily, at The Event Centre of SM City Clark, Pampanga.