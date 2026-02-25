Northville Elementary School: A Model of Community Collaboration in Education

In the heart of San Fernando City, Northville Elementary School stands as a shining example of how strong collaboration between schools, parents, and the community can lead to meaningful educational outcomes. With a shared vision of delivering quality education, the school has cultivated a culture of partnership that actively engages stakeholders in every aspect of school life.

At the helm of this initiative is School Head Lorna Aquino, who emphasizes the importance of involving stakeholders from planning to implementation and evaluation of school projects. “During the crafting of our School Improvement Plan, we ensure that stakeholders are consulted and involved in identifying possible projects,” Aquino shared. She believes that clear communication with parents and stakeholders is key to aligning efforts toward improving students’ academic performance and overall well-being.

This collaborative spirit is evident during school flag ceremonies and meetings, where expectations and roles are clearly communicated. Master Teacher I Mary Grace Manalili noted that parents are genuinely engaged in school activities, gradually taking initiative and offering their time and services to support school programs.

One of the most active groups in this partnership is the School Parent-Teacher Association (SPTA), led by President Julius Ortaliz. The SPTA has developed a strategic acronym that guides their programs and activities for the school year. Their efforts include providing support to students in need and initiating projects such as a vegetable garden behind the school, which not only promotes sustainability but also serves as a source of nourishment for learners.

A flagship initiative under this collaboration is Project NES – Nurturing Every Student, a supplementary school-based feeding program aimed at supporting indigent learners. Through this program, parents contribute not only financially but also volunteer their time to help with implementation. Wilmalyn J. Suliven, Co-Chair of the School Governing Council, highlighted the significant impact of parental involvement, noting that many parents now actively participate in school activities and decision-making.

Beyond Project NES, SPTA officers work tirelessly to reach out to all parents, especially those in Homeroom PTAs, to ensure they are informed and involved in school affairs. This inclusive approach fosters a sense of belonging and shared responsibility among families.

Parents like Lorna Bulaceña attest to the positive effects of this collaborative environment. She shared that the school’s transparent and inclusive management has encouraged her to be more active in supporting her child’s education both at home and in school.

Northville Elementary School’s approach exemplifies the adage, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Through its “Community of Practice,” the school has created a nurturing environment where every stakeholder plays a vital role in shaping the future of its learners.

As Aquino aptly puts it, “Lead with a heart in everything we do.” Her call to action resonates throughout the school community: to continue working together for the betterment of every Northvillan pupil.