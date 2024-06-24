I want to share you this and may interest you and you may wanted to live in my beautiful hometown of Porac. I remember one time I asked Tony Aquino who was then the president of the giant property developer Ayala Land Incorporated(ALI) if their group purchased a vast tract of land in Porac, Pampanga. He answered in the affirmative, and he tossed a question,' why are you interested to know?' I was born there, I replied. That's my hometown, I love the town where I grew up and my youthful memories are indelible. (Memories of my youth in Porac. That would be a separate story).

Ayala Land Inc. coming in and with these kind of investments are very much welcome. Ayala’s Alviera is just a stone throw away from the toll plaza of the interchange when you’re exiting on your way to the town. The landscape that surrounds Alviera is picture perfect. Clark Freeport is few minutes away and Subic Freeport is 40 minutes drive. Another toll plaza that connects the town to the SCTEX maybe opened sooner than expected.

Recently in a meeting. No I didn’t go ballistic during the Pampanga Press Club regular monthly meeting when the Enrique Razon owned Prime Waste Solutions established a sanitary landfill in Barangay Planas in Porac but I was angry. Seemingly the construction was kept under wraps because I never read any item from both local national newspapers about it. I expressed my apprehension if 500 or more garbage trucks carrying all sorts of waste materials will be passing through the town. I am imagining hospital waste dripping on the road. The garbage trucks together with more 2000 coming and going to the sand quarry sites in a bumper to bumper traffic. What about the jeepneys, private vehicles, motorcycles, kolong kolong etc having a nosebleed because of the emitting foul odor. Not Pogos, not sanitary landfill. (Tanong ko. Bakit ginagawa ninyong’basurahan ang isang matulaing pook na kamukha ng Porac).

How lethargic Porac was when I was still in my shorts, and even when I was already in high school at St. Catherine Academy. And how thing changed overnight. The town grew by leaps and bounds in the last 20 years. It is Subic-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) cutting a slice of the town and putting up an interchange and investors saw the opportunities. I predicted that more industries and manufacturing companies will be descending to Porac and the benefits will cascade down to many beneficiaries, particularly the workforce. I am wrong. Porac town is hogging the headlines because of this POGO thing. Then this landfill wherein the town will only have very scant benefit. So sad.