"Notorious drug peddlers"arrested in Nueva Ecija

Three "high-value individuals (HVIs)" were arrested in two separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted by police in Talavera and Cabiao, Nueva Ecija on October 30, 2025.

The sting resulted in the seizure of shabu worth more than ?884,000 and an unlicensed firearm.

Joint elements of Talavera Municipal Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of two "high value targets" and confiscation of about 70 grams of shabu worth P476,000 and a caliber .380 homemade firearm.

Meanwhile, operatives of Cabiao Municipal Police Station, in coordination with Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company Cabiao Platoon Base, arrested another "high value individual" and seized 60 grams of shabu worth 408,000.

Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., director of PRO3, lauded the operatives for the arrest of the suspects.