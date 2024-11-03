Nov 4 is National Day of Mourning

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has issued Proclamation 728, declaring November 4 as a Day of National Mourning, in respect to the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

The Presidential Communications Office said the proclamation was issued on October 30 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

"In solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who perished due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine," the proclamation stated.

The national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on all government buildings and installations across the country and abroad on Monday, in accordance with Republic Act 8491.

Based on the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 8491, or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines,” the Philippine Flag shall be flown at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is displayed as a sign of mourning during tragedies of national significance, as ordered by the Office of the President.

The National Flag, when flown at half-mast, shall be first hoisted to the peak for a moment then lowered to the half-mast position. It shall again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

Marcos called on the nation to offer prayers for those who lost their lives during the onslaught of Kristine from October 21 to 25, which the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said claimed some 150 lives as of Thursday.

In its latest bulletin, the NDRRMC said that the Bicol region was hardest hit with 3.02 million individuals affected, followed by Central Luzon with 1.09 million and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) at 1.01 million.