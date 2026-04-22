NSCR-affected families grateful for new homes

Families affected by the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) now have better living conditions in the housing projects built by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in Pampanga.

“The President has given strict instructions not to neglect our fellow citizens whose homes were affected by the project. The DOTr funded nine relocation sites in Pampanga, Bulacan, and Laguna, where the housing is decent and has sufficient electricity and water supply. We are also providing them with livelihood opportunities so they can earn a living,” said Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition (ROWSA), IC Calaguas, said that 312 houses or units in San Fernando View Residences Phase 3 in San Fernando City, Pampanga have already been awarded, and the beneficiary families have moved in.

“Each house provided by the DOTr includes a bedroom, bathroom, dining, and living areas. Beneficiaries can also install a gate or set up a small store if they wish,” Calaguas said.

One of the beneficiaries is 68-year-old Mang Nephtali from Barangay San Nicolas. Since moving into his new home at San Fernando View Residences Phase 3, he has started selling rice.

“Before, my house by the railway was very small. Now, it’s beautiful—at least it’s tiled. I have nothing more to ask for.

This is already our own home. Also, we won’t get flooded here anymore—unlike before, where even a single rain would cause flooding. We now feel secure,” said Mang Nephtali.

Mang Eduardo’s family also used to live near the railway, where conditions were dirty and chaotic.

“I am grateful to our President. We are thankful for the house given to us—it’s well-built and safe. We feel secure here,” Mang Eduardo said.

The DOTr said it is working with the National Housing Authority (NHA), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), the local government of San Fernando, and the provincial government of Pampanga led by Governor Lilia Pineda in relocating families affected by the project.

Once completed, the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway will run from Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna, and back.

Travel time, which currently takes more than four hours, will be reduced to just two hours.

The project is expected to generate 350,000 jobs during construction across its 35 stations and will serve up to 800,000 passengers.

The Valenzuela-Malolos segment is targeted for completion by 2027.