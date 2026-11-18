The foundations of the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) have obstructed natural waterways, causing floodwaters to take longer to recede in several towns in Pampanga's 4th District.

Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit stated this in a Facebook post after a meeting with representatives of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Joining him in the meeting with DOTr officials were Vice Governor Dennis Pineda and Pampanga Mayors League president and Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco.

The meeting reportedly discussed ongoing clearing operations along waterways where the NSCR project has caused obstructions.

Naguit said structures blocking waterways in Barangays Lourdes and San Isidro in Minalin are among those slated for removal.

In September this year, the local governments of Minalin and Apalit, under “Team Giba,” began removing obstructions along the NSCR right-of-way that had slowed the receding of floodwaters in several areas.

The initiative was previously praised by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, who was reappointed as head the transportation department. | via Justine Dizon/ CLTV36 News