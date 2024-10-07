NSCR stations completed

CLARK FREEPORT --- The Department of Transportation (DOTR) recently said that the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) elevated viaduct between Malolos and Tutuban stations were completed.

The DOTr and the Philippine National Railways (PNR), together with local officials witnessed the Viaduct Span Connection ceremony of NSCR's Contract Packages 01 and 02.

Contract Package 01 covers the Malolos-Tutuban segment, which involves the elevated structures with six stations and one depot.

The Contract Package 02 includes the elevated structures with three stations all in Bulacan province.

During the event, DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista underscored the vital role of this stage in realizing the vision of improved mobility in the economic corridor of Luzon.

“Today, we move closer to the goal of a reliable and efficient rail line that will improve connectivity and mobility between Bulacan and Metro Manila,” Bautista said.

The 147-km NSCR railway route stretches across cities in Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Laguna.

It is expected to reduce the end-to-end travel time between Clark International Airport in Pampanga and Calamba, Laguna from the current four hours via road to less than two hours via train.

The project is projected to serve 800,000 passengers daily.