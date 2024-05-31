Nuclear energy pushed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The integration of nuclear power into the nation's energy sources is being promoted to reduce electricity costs and ensure a reliable power supply.

House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy, chaired by Pangasinan 2nd District Representative Mark Cojuangco; and Alpas Pilipinas, a non-government organization advocating for nuclear energy on Thursday discussed the benefits of transitioning to nuclear power with members of the Central Luzon Media Association - Pampanga.

Gayle Certeza, lead convenor of Alpas Pilipinas, said the Philippines is of the countries with the highest electricity costs.

She said Filipino households spends about 10% to 15% of their monthly income on electricity bills alone.

It is significantly higher compared to countries utilizing nuclear energy, such as China, France, and some states in the US, which only allocate around 1% to 2% of monthly income to electricity, Certeza added.

"Ibig sabihin, kung ang isang Filipino household ay may income na P10,000, and P1,000 to P1,500 ay itatabi agad para pambayad sa kuryente pero sa ibang bansa na nuclear energy ang ginagamit, nasa P100 lang dapat,” Certeza said.

Cojuangco said that high power rates deter international investors, leading to fewer economic and employment opportunities for Filipinos.

He said that nuclear energy requires less maintenance and is more reliable than fossil fuel or renewable energy sources.

While fossil fuels are polluting and their waste is inhaled, nuclear energy waste is clean and contained, Cojuangco said.

He added that renewable sources like solar and wind are also less reliable due to their dependence on weather conditions.

“Ang solar, kapag hindi umaraw, mahina ang kuryente. Ang wind, kapag mahina ang hangin, mahina rin ang kuryente. Nuclear energy is more reliable because it provides 24/7 electricity,” Cojuangco stated.

The lawmaker said that nuclear reactors only need recharging once every 18 months, which takes about a month.

“Mababawasan rin ang brownouts. Hindi na natin maririnig na numinipis and kuryente o yung mga tinatawag na yellow and red alert,” Cojuangco said.