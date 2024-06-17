Nueva Ecija farmers receive land titles

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A total of 166 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Nueva Ecija received land titles from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

The recipients of regular land titles include five agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from Cabanatuan City.

Meanwhile, e-titles were awarded to 155 farmers from barangay Cambitala in Pantabangan town, and six farmers from barangay Victoria in Llanera town.

The titles cover a total land area of more than 293.82 hectares located in Cabanatuan City and the municipalities of Pantabangan and Llanera.

The DAR said the distributed titles are under the collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award which is awarded individually based on the area of occupation and ownership of the farmers.

In the province, there are still about 3,200 hectares that are in the process of validation for their respective beneficiaries.

Aside from the land titles, the DAR also awarded farm machinery to two agrarian reform beneficiary organizations under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Project.

One of the recipients of the machinery are the Conversion Special ARC Credit Cooperative from Pantabangan town which received a 40 horsepower, 4-wheel drive farm tractor with trailer and complete accessories, and a unit of hand tractor with implements worth P1.5 million and benefit about 53 agrarian reform beneficiaries-members covering 103.58 hectares of farmlands.

The other beneficiary is the Cama Juan Multi-Purpose Cooperative from San Antonio town which received a 50 horsepower, 4-wheel drive farm tractor with trailer and complete accessories worth P1.5 million, seen to benefit some 90 agrarian reform beneficiaries-members covering 191.50 hectares of farmlands.

The DAR said the awarding of machinery aims to enable farmers to adapt to climate change and keep up with the modernization in agriculture.