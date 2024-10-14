Nueva Ecija LGUs now have 'Paleng-QR Ph Plus'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- All local government units (LGUs) in the province of Nueva Ecija now have Paleng-QR PH Plus in their respective public markets.

Paleng-QR PH Plus is a joint initiative of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipionas, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which is a digital, cashless system using a Quick Response (QR) that provides a safe, convenient, and efficient way of making and receiving payments for traders and customers.

The DILG said the Paleng-QR PH Plus was launched in Nueva Ecija in April 2023.

During that month until December of that year, 16 LGUs launched the program.

From January to September of this year, 16 more LGUs launched the system, completing the 32 towns and cities equipped with the Paleng-QR PH Plus technology.

With the program, customers may pay for their goods through GCash or Maya, which results in accurate transactions that lessens fraud or shortages in change and payment.

The DTI clarified that Paleng-QR PH Plus is not meant to replace cash payments but to give customers an option in their transactions.

The agency urged consumers to remain vigilant when shopping online.

DTI said it received reports of increasing complaints in the province regarding online transactions.

The DTI Nueva Ecija Provincial Office said that 60 to 80 percent of consumer complaints in the province Nueva Ecija received by the agency during the third quarter of the year were related to online purchases.

While all these complaints have been resolved, DTI reminded consumers to take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to fraudulent online sellers.

The agency advised consumers to verify the legitimacy of online sellers by checking if the business is DTI registered.

It also advised the public to thoroughly review feedback and product ratings before purchasing; and use the cash-on-delivery option when unsure about the seller’s legitimacy to avoid issues, particularly with payments.

Republic Act No. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, protects consumers against deceptive, misleading, and unfair sales practices in physical and online transactions