Number of houses destroyed by Arayat tornado climbs to 42

ARAYAT — A tornado that struck this municipality on Monday afternoon left damages to several houses and other public infrastructure.

Jeff Venzon, chief of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the twister hit Puruk Centro, Puruk Dudurut, and Purok Papaitan in their village around 1 pm on Monday (May 27).

He said the latest tally released yesterday noon showed that eight houses were totally damaged while 34 more were partially destroyed by the tornado.

Venzon added that some 57 families or 252 individuals were affected by the disaster.

“Ongoing pa rin ang assessment kasi may mga iniinterview pa rin kami sa extent ng damage sa kanila ng ipo-ipo,” Venzon said.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that classrooms and other school facilities were also damaged by the tornado.

Three electric posts were also knocked down, causing a power outage in the area.

No one was reported injured or dead due to the twister.