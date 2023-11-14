Nursing student lauded for helping mishap victim

MABALACAT CITY -- A nursing student from Mabalacat City received praises after she helped in saving a man who figured in a vehicular accident in this city.

The Sytems Plus – College of Nursing (SPCN) praised Stefany Joy M. Gomez, a local resident here, in its FB post for extending a hand as first responder in an accident this morning.

The post did not disclose the details and the identity of the victim.

Photos from the accident appear that the accident took place at the busy Sta. Ines-MacArthur Highway-Velasquez Street intersection.

Describing it as a “heroic act”, SPCN said that “the incident not only showcased Stefany’s bravery and competence but also served as an inspiration for others to pursue knowledge and skills that could potentially make a difference in critical situations”.

It “reinforced the importance of community members being prepared to lend a helping hand, especially in times of an unexpected crises. Indeed, manifesting the mantra of SPCF-CON, ‘Care, Compassion, and Competence’.”

Stefany is a third year Nursing student at SPCN.

She is the daughter of Elmer and Marichi Gomez of Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City.