NYC turns to sports to steer youth away from drugs

MANILA – The National Youth Commission (NYC) is expanding sports-based youth development programs as part of its contribution to the country's observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) 2026.

During the "Kilos Kabataan: Sports Against Drugs Camp 2026" at the PhilSports Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City on Friday, NYC chairperson Jeff Ortega said the initiative complements the government's drug prevention efforts by equipping young people not only with athletic skills but also with opportunities to become coaches, organizers and sports workers.

Ortega said the program responds to recent concerns raised by the Department of the Interior and Local Government over the reported recruitment of minors, including children as young as 14, as drug couriers, noting that poverty often leaves young people vulnerable to exploitation.

"Instead na nagiging drug courier, puwede silang pumunta sa sports. Pero hindi puwedeng paliga lang. Kailangan may balik sa bata. Kapag tinuruan mo sila kung paano magpatakbo ng sports camp, puwede silang kumita bilang coach, organizer o scholar (Instead of becoming drug couriers, they can turn to sports. But it cannot stop at organizing tournaments. Young people should gain opportunities from it. If they learn how to run sports camps, they can earn as coaches, organizers, or scholars)," Ortega said.

The NYC, the government's lead agency for youth development, partnered with the Dangerous Drugs Board in this year's IDADAIT observance, mobilizing Sangguniang Kabataan officials and youth organizations from across Metro Manila for the sports camp.

Ortega said the Commission plans to replicate the program in the provinces to make it more accessible to young people outside the National Capital Region.

The role of parents in guiding children is crucial, adding that sports can reinforce discipline, integrity and empathy, particularly for young people who may lack positive influences at home, he said.

"Kung hindi nila makuha ang guidance sa bahay, puwede nila itong makuha dito sa sports camp. Ang disiplina at integridad, hindi mo mabibili (If they cannot get guidance at home, they can find it here in the sports camp. Discipline and integrity are values that cannot be bought)," Ortega said. (PNA)