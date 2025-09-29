Obeying God's will

During times of struggle, especially when life is overwhelming and unpredictable, one can easily get lost. The hopeless and those weighed down by adversity tend to be at a crossroads, not knowing which way to turn. Life-altering choices like those based on duties, relationships, or integrity sometimes seem insurmountable. At such times, confusion taints judgment and fear speaks louder than faith. I recently found myself in such a situation, grappling with a choice that was easy on the surface but had profound emotional and spiritual significance.

So I turned to prayer. I asked God for clarity, not just convenience. My car had broken down, and I prayed, “Lord, if my broken car gets fixed, then I will report for work tomorrow and face the ordeals that come with it. But if it doesn’t, I will take it as Your way of telling me to stay back.” It was a prayer of surrender, of trusting that God would speak through circumstances. The next day, the car started. I took it as a sign to move forward. But just a short distance into the journey, the engine broke down again completely that I needed it to be towed to the nearest auto mechanic. In that moment, I knew: God had answered. He had allowed just enough movement to show me His will. It wasn’t a failure, but it was His protection. It was guidance. It was grace.

This experience brought back to me the validity of Matthew 6:33: "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you." When we hold onto God and look for His desires more than our own, He answers, although not necessarily in the manner we might have hoped for, but always in the manner we require. His responses might arrive in broken engines, shut doors, or gentle proddings, yet they are always based on wisdom and love.

To anyone who's going through a tough time, I want to remind you: never forget God. Have faith in His timing. Have faith in His ways. Even when the road ahead is foggy, even when the response looks like a detour, He's working everything out for your good. His providence might dress up in the form of inconvenience, but it is always intentional.

And lastly, let us try to be kind, not nice. Being kind involves making decisions according to what is right. Even if it's difficult, and even if it's unpopular. Being nice can often involve pleasing other people at the cost of our own peace, principles, or integrity. Kindness, born of truth and love, honors God and protects our souls. In deciding to remain at home that day, I wasn't shirking responsibility, but I was respecting a divine answer. And that, I think, was the nicest thing I could have done for others and for me.