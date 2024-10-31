OCD on red alert for 'Leon'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has placed on red alert most of its regional offices, particularly in Northern and Central Luzon as Super Typhoon Leon passed close to Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 230 kilometers per hour on Thursday.

“Because we are on red alert, we have available resources at our disposal,” said OCD spokesperson Director Edgar Posadas.

He added that Leon's trough may also impact parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Posadas said that based on the predictive analysis of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the number of people that may be affected is around 2.5 million to five million individuals in affected areas, where those already affected by flooding from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine are at risk of re-flooding.

“We have prepositioned more than 1.5 million family food packs," Posadas said, further assuring the public that there are more than enough food packs available for the estimated potential typhoon victims.

The OCD also advised the public to plan their trips to the provinces, as this year’s All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days may be rainy due to the super typhoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration said that Leon is forecast to move northwestward over the seas of Extreme Northern Luzon until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan by Thursday afternoon.

After crossing the landmass of Taiwan, it will then turn northward to north northeastward over the Taiwan Strait towards the East China Sea and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday evening or early morning of November 1.