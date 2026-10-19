October Just Got More Super: SM Supermalls Turns Family Weekends Into a Super Kids

From superhero and princess makeovers to exciting dance challenges, SM Supermalls turns family weekends into memorable adventures filled with fun, creativity, and discovery.
SM Supermalls brought the SM Super Kids Universe to life this October, giving families more reasons to bond and children more opportunities to play, explore, and showcase their talents through a series of exciting weekend activities.
Across SM malls, kids stepped into a world of imagination and adventure, celebrating their individuality, discovering their interests, and creating memorable experiences with their families. From dressing up as their favorite characters to dancing along to catchy tunes, the month-long celebration highlighted the joy of childhood and the magic of family bonding.
The festivities kicked off with the Superhero & Princesses Weekend on October 3 to 4, where children ages 4 to 12 had the opportunity to dress up as their favorite superheroes and princesses or bring their original characters to life through creative costumes. Participants also showcased their confidence and creativity through character introductions and performances.
Adding excitement to the celebration, five outstanding costume entries were set to receive ₱3,000 worth of SM gift certificates each, recognizing the imagination and effort of the young participants. Families were encouraged to make the most of the experience by planning their mall visits and pre-registering through the SM Malls Online App.
The festivities kicked off with the Superhero & Princesses Weekend on October 3 to 4, where children ages 4 to 12 had the opportunity to dress up as their favorite superheroes and princesses or bring their original characters to life through creative costumes. Participants also showcased their confidence and creativity through character introductions and performances.
Adding excitement to the celebration, five outstanding costume entries were set to receive ₱3,000 worth of SM gift certificates each, recognizing the imagination and effort of the young participants. Families were encouraged to make the most of the experience by planning their mall visits and pre-registering through the SM Malls Online App.
he fun continued on October 10 to 11 with the SM Super Kids Dance Challenge, encouraging young dance enthusiasts to learn and perform the official “Gala to the Max” dance to the campaign’s official jingle by DNA.
Children and their families were invited to record their dance performances at SM malls and share their entries on Facebook or TikTok using the hashtag #SMSuperKidsDanceChallenge. With ten winners set to receive ₱15,000 each, the challenge gave kids more reasons to showcase their talent, creativity, and love for music and movement.
Due to the exciting response, the SM Super Kids Dance Challenge has been extended until October 20 in select SM Malls in North Luzon, giving more young participants the opportunity to join the fun, express themselves through dance, and take part in the celebration.
Through the SM Super Kids Universe, SM Supermalls continues to create engaging experiences that inspire children to explore their creativity, build confidence, and strengthen their bonds with family and friends.
With exciting activities that bring families together, SM Supermalls transforms every mall visit into an opportunity for kids to discover new interests, create lasting memories, and celebrate what makes them unique.
Weeks 3–4: Take a Trip Around the World (October 17–18; 24–25)
Next stop: the world.
During United Nations, kids can celebrate the colors, traditions, and cultures of different countries by dressing up in costumes inspired by cultures from around the world.
Five grand winners will each receive ₱5,000 worth of gift certificates, making the experience even more exciting for kids who love to dress up and families who enjoy celebrating diversity together.
Week 5: Halloween Is Happening at SM (October 30–31)
And, of course, October wouldn't be complete without Halloween.
SM Supermalls caps Super Kids Month with Spooktacular Halloween, where kids can dress up as their favorite characters, creatures, or anything their imagination can come up with.
The celebration brings together a Halloween costume contest, a Halloween-themed fair featuring toys, costumes, and candies, and a Trick-or-Treat adventure. Trick-or-treat activities are scheduled for October 31 at 1 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM, while five costume contest winners will each receive ₱5,000 worth of gift certificates.
More Than a Mall Day
What makes the SM Super Kids Universe special is that it isn't just about giving families something to do. It is about giving kids room to discover what they enjoy and what they can do.
Across the month, SM Supermalls transforms its spaces into immersive Active, Wonder, and Adventure Worlds—experiences designed around movement, play, learning, exploration, and celebration.
For parents, that means more opportunities to put the phones down, spend quality time together, and watch their kids come out of their shells. For kids, it means a whole universe of possibilities where they can dance, dress up, perform, explore new cultures, make memories, and discover new passions.
So, whether your family has a tiny superhero, an aspiring performer, a curious explorer, or a Halloween enthusiast, make room on the October calendar for a trip to the SM Super Kids Universe.
Because this October, every weekend can be a super weekend at SM Supermalls.
Follow @smsupermalls and watch out for more details on activities at your nearest SM Supermall.
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is one of Southeast Asia's largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China. For generations, SM has grown alongside Filipino communities by creating destinations where people, businesses, and opportunities come together.
Through "My SM", SM continues to evolve with the changing lifestyles of Filipino communities—creating places where people can discover, connect, move, play, and recharge through thoughtfully designed experiences, better connectivity, and spaces that bring everyday life closer together.
My SM. Your Most Loved Supermall.