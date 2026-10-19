October Just Got More Super: SM Supermalls Turns Family Weekends Into a Super Kids

From superhero and princess makeovers to exciting dance challenges, SM Supermalls turns family weekends into memorable adventures filled with fun, creativity, and discovery.

SM Supermalls brought the SM Super Kids Universe to life this October, giving families more reasons to bond and children more opportunities to play, explore, and showcase their talents through a series of exciting weekend activities.

Across SM malls, kids stepped into a world of imagination and adventure, celebrating their individuality, discovering their interests, and creating memorable experiences with their families. From dressing up as their favorite characters to dancing along to catchy tunes, the month-long celebration highlighted the joy of childhood and the magic of family bonding.