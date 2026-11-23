More than 600 residents in Barangay O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac benefited from the recent medical mission sponsored by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The agency brought essential healthcare services and welfare assistance to the community in Sitio Binyayan.

Held at Binyayan Elementary School (BES) under BCDA’s “Kalusugan at Kaunlaran” Community Wellness program, the initiative provided medical consultations, free medicines, hygiene kits, meals, and food packs to beneficiaries.

With support from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), BCDA also turned over medicines to the Rural Health Unit of Capas, further strengthening local healthcare services.

During the event, BCDA thanked the municipality government of Capas, headed by Mayor Roseller Rodriguez; the Municipal Health Office; O’Donnell Barangay Captain Wendell Mercado; BES Principal Randy Saldi and PAGCOR.

Medical support was provided by professionals from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Health Command, Naval Forces Reserve (NCR), Camp O’Donnell Military Treatment Facility, Air Force City Hospital, Camp Aquino Station Hospital, UP–Philippine General Hospital, and Philippine Red Cross.

Other partners included the Philippine Science High School–Central Luzon, the Department of Labor and Employment, Holy Angels University, Enplas Semiconductor Peripherals Philippines, Inc., StB Giga Factory, Inc., Sumosys Global, Inc., the Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc., and the American Chamber of Commerce-Northern Luzon.