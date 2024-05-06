Of bashers and hackers

THESE two groups are the scourge of IT practitioners and stakeholders: businesses, government service agencies, the academe and the public.

Bashers are those who find satisfaction in muddling issues with negative comments, criticisms and mudslinging.

Hackers are those naughty fingers prying on the secrecy of codes and passwords and by dubious sleight of hand they are able to penetrate systems and guarded (and coded) computer layouts and schematic diagrams. These individuals are gifted in the wrong way and are probably smarter than even IT experts and are one step ahead in pinpointing the weakness and vulnerability of even the most secretive computer systems.

Once hacked, systems are at the mercy of hackers and these wreck havoc on the agencies’ finances.

Why are systems hacked and what could the victims do to avoid repetition of the intrusion?

We have laws to safeguard against potential hackers, including cyber laws but it seems these are ignored by the malefactors and there are still recorded hacking incidents both here and abroad.

Bashers? Hackers? They are humans, you know. We should attack them where they are weak and vulnerable. How? Our experts surely must know.

£ £ £

In the news: PBBM assured us of ample rice supply and sources of electric power. Can we therefore take his word of assurances as with the grain of truth? Are his assurances achievable?

The price of rice has not gone down; instead, it has even scaled up in many areas. Electric power supply is the main headache of power providers which rely on old power plants which break down regularly.

How about restoring the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant which has been mothballed for quite some time now and is even costing us huge amounts of money as interest for the money borrowed to construct it. Any plans, gentlemen?

Almost all developed nations now rely on nuclear energy. Why can't we?