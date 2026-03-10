Of Bruised Ego and True Honor

It was a gentleman's move. A class act.

Mabalacat City Vice Mayor Marcos "Jun" Castro, Jr. is keeping it all together. Not just his partnership with Mayor Geld Aquino in their tandem since the 2025 elections.

He is also keeping his pride totally checked and at bay. Yes, his name is appended by a "junior" but what he is showing is a move by a political senior. It is maturity personified.

This, despite rumors that a new tandem may shape up for the election of mayor and vice mayor of the city two years from now.

Speculations have it that Councilor Marjorie Morales Sambo might just be chosen in Castro's place. Possibility of that is high, with Sambo being a cousin of Mayor Aquino. Talks have it that some veteran politicians are pushing for that duo.

No, don't pin that move to former Mayor Marino "Boking" Morales who is the father of Sambo and a cousin of Aquino's mother.

I will not be too quick to point finger at Sambo and Aquino too.

Even if that move is a convenience for the Gabby Concepcion of Mabalacat politics who could be considered as a political patriarch who is now making a comeback. He is inching back via seeking first the Chairmanship of Barangay Dau. He was trounced two times by the Garbo-Aquino ticket in 2019 and 2022 elections.

But people can be quick to assume and be convinced of the new tandem that might just be in the offing.

Who wouldn't be? They have seen (and probably heard too). Social media pages are awashed with posts where Sambo is present in some of the many activities of Aquino and Castro is not. Good thing that in the recent art exhibit at Tabnuan, Aquino and Castro jointly opened the event.

The lady Councilor who in the past opposed her Dad Boking for mayorship is also seen in the rounds by fellow but very young Councilor Miguel Morales. The latter is Sambo's half brother. His mother is Niña Morales.

Not too mention there is also another Councilor Jake "Errol" Soliven who is a ward of the Moraleses. He is said to be a stepson of former councilor Dwight Morales, an older son of Boking and Sambo's full brother.

They are a big family and being together in and out of politics could be natural.

Please don't be confused with the mix now. This is something that Councilor Timothy Dee describes as "family corporation". Timothy's brother Derrick, by the way, is seeking reelection as barangay captain of Dau.

The announcement of Castro not too run was made in KapiHann, a media forum of the Pampanga Press Club at Swissotel Clark.

I believe that it was the very first time he made such public pronouncement. It may have been probably a surprise but it was sincere. He was right next to me when he answered the question if he is going to run for Mayor in 2028.

He could have evaded the question but he did not. He mustered words and phrases that were not, in any way, a circumlocution. It was direct to the point and it was clear. A masterclass for any politician to emulate.

Despite all the rumors of him being dumped. Despite talks about him being excluded already in some meetings (like in Local Finance Committee). Despite some maneuverings by old timers. Despite some disappointments in their transparency and accountability battlecry. He said he is sticking to the tandem.

He has what it takes to put up a fight. Decently at that. He has following. He has the war and treasure chest. He has his own cards to play too. He has seasoned in losses and wins.

But he is setting those aside in the same vein he is guarding his pride, ambition and probably a bruised ego. That is the mark of a true gentleman. That is the quality of an honorable man.