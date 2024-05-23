OFW Hospital improves services, facilities

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The OFW Hospital in Pampanga has improved its services and facilities for overseas Filipino workers and their families.

The hospital, located along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Sindalan, City of San Fernando, is a 50-bed capacity Level I specialty medical facility.

OFW Hospital offers various services for medical, surgical, obstetric, and gynecological cases.

Opened in May 2022, the facility presently boasts of free medical services for active and inactive OFWs.

Its Outpatient Department is open Monday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

The Urgent Care Unit, on the other hand, offers services every day from 6 am to 10 pm.

Other features and services of the facility include operating and delivery rooms, pediatric ward, neonatal intensive care unit, x-ray, computed tomography scan, ultrasound, heart station, respiratory therapy section, and blood station.

The OFW Hospital provides dental services every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Telemedicine or teleconsultation services are also available for selected cases such as those with Covid-19 symptoms, and as follow-up with patients from remote areas.

OFW Hospital is the first of its kind in the country that caters specifically to migrant workers and their dependents.

Qualified beneficiaries include the OFW’s legal spouse and minor children.

Parents who rely primarily upon the OFW for support, and their minor siblings (if the OFW is single) may also avail the services of the hospital.

OFWs who seek to get healthcare services must bring their passport, valid identification cards, and other supporting documents such as their work contract.

Requirements for dependents include valid IDs and marriage contract for spouse; school ID and birth certificate for minor children; valid IDs and birth certificate for parents; and valid IDs, birth certificate and certificate of no marriage of the OFW for minor siblings. These should have attached copies of the passport and valid IDs of the OFW.

The hospital accepts walk-in clients, but those with prior appointments are being prioritized.

The construction of the OFW Hospital was the government’s way of thanking migrant workers for their critical role in upholding the Filipino identity in the global community.